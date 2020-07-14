IMT Ghaziabad Vs MICA: Fees, Mode of Learning, Package, and more

IMT Ghaziabad and MICA have been achieving high ranks in the educational sector. The eminent marketing course offered to prospective aspirants by these institutions often put the students in a dilemma.

Which institution would be best for students for higher students? Or which one out of the two will provide an exceptional learning experience to the students?

A comparative study between the institutions allows students to receive an overall view of the policies, brand equity, learning experience, etc. offered by IMT Ghaziabad and MICA.

The comparative study also helps in knowing which institution would help in getting better future opportunities and a pathway to success.

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad was founded in the year 1980 in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The institution has been ranked among several top business schools of the nation due to their holistic teaching facilities and learning experience.

The institution is approved by AICTE and believes in imparting experiential learning which helps in inculcating the relevant management skill set.

The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad, was established in the year 1991 and is well-known or its strategic marketing programmes. The institution has been offering several post-graduation courses in the sphere of marketing and communication.

Moreover, the institution has collaborated with an eminent organisation like the Emory University, Michigan State University, Northwestern University, etc. for a prominent course delivery while pushing students towards nurturing the ideas for the future.

IMT Ghaziabad offers a key specialisation in general management programme apart from the well-known marketing courses. Whereas MICA only focuses on the marketing, sales or advertisement section of the management world.

The curriculum at MICA does provide fundamental knowledge about other areas like finance, supply chains, etc. during the initial term.

Programme structure

IMT, Ghaziabad offered a PGDM course for 24 months. On the other than, MICA offered a specialisation PGDM course in marketing and communication only. The course is for 24 months as well.

The examination accepted for the admission by both the institution is either CAT, XAT or GMAT. However, the cut-offs vary from one year to other. The previous year has witnessed a cut-off percentile range between 90-95, which was accepted by both the institutions.

IMT, Ghaziabad offers four distinct management programmes to students.

These are: –

– PGDM

– PGDM Marketing

– DCP

– PGDM Finance

However, the institution is well-known for the marketing management course it offers to eminent students every year. On the other hand, MICA specialises in the marketing sphere and offer two prominent programmes to students.

These are-

– PGDM

– PGDM C

IMT, Ghaziabad is known for the knowledgeable exchange programme it offers to the aspirant, whereas MICA is well-known for the teaching methodology and strategies used by the faculties and authorities.

Moreover, the batch size at IMT, Ghaziabad is estimated around 560, whereas the batch size at MICA is restricted at 216 only. Thus, providing a better student-faculty ratio.

Opportunities, Placements and salary packages

Placement and recruitment activities are the key parameters in determining which institution would be better in terms of future opportunities and construction of a well-defined career pathway.

To help student grab prominent offers and salary packages, the students are made to polish themselves and help develop an ideal skill set required for the industries.

Exchange programmes, internships, training sessions, etc. are offered to students to help them understand how the real world works. Moreover, the exchange programmes also help students in building holistic networking skills and help them gain confidence among different individuals.

IMT, Ghaziabad has collaborated with 70 international institutes which allow students to explore the world beyond the boundaries.

These institutions include the Paris School of Business, Copenhagen Business School, Warsaw School of Economics, Arizona State University, etc. among others. On the other hand, MICA allows students to work upon extraordinary results through their international exchange programme as well.

The institution has nine international collaborations with notable centres like the University of Tampere, ESCEM Business School, NTU Singapore, etc. among others.

Placement and salary packages play the most vital role. Salary packages are often compared to the fee structure of the institution so that the digits could reflect whether the college is worth joining or not.

IMT Ghaziabad charges an estimated fee of Rs. 17.50 lakhs whereas MICA charges around Rs. 18.50 lakhs for a 2-year management course. The highest salary package offered at IMT Ghaziabad was for Rs. 57.40 lakhs pa.

Contrary to this, the highest salary package for MICA students was for Rs. 58.22 lakhs pa. The figures indicate that MICA has the upper hand in the placement figures. However, it is essential to analyse the below-mentioned details as well.

PARAMETERS IMT GHAZIABAD MICA Average salary packages 2. Rs. 12.50 lakhs pa Rs. 12.80 lakhs pa Total number of recruiters 179 78

IMT, Ghaziabad has been offered 12 international offers and a total of 87 pre-placement offers. Moreover, the offers were made by notable brands like Mahindra Group, Accenture, Google, Goldman Sach, L’Oréal, etc. among others.

Moreover, major students at MICA also bagged pre-placement offers for job positions like a Brand Manager, Marketing Consultant, Project Manager, etc.

To summarise, there are several other comparative parameters as well, which provide an insightful view of the deliverable offered by the institutions.

Factors like batch diversity, student-faculty ratio, locations, mode of transportation, etc. must also be considered before the admission procedure. The other comparative factors are mentioned below.

PARAMETERS IMT GHAZIABAD MICA Location Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh Ghuma road, Shela, Gujrat Mode of transportation Bus Service Delhi Metro- Redline Railway Airport- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Railway- The Ahmedabad (Kalupur) railway station BRT from the railway station Fee structure (including hostel fee) Rs. 17.5 lakhs Rs. 20 lakhs Highest salary package Rs. 57.40 lakhs pa Rs. 58.22 lakhs pa Average salary package Rs. 12.50 lakhs pa Rs. 12.80 lakhs pa Median salary package Rs. 12 lakhs pa Rs. 12 lakhs pa Examinations accepted CAT /XAT/GMAT GMAT CAT/ XAT Cut-off percentile In the range of 90 to 95 In the range of 90 to 95 Batch size 560 216

