IIM Shillong Takes Over The Internship Season With Top Brands Like Deloitte, Gobillion, and More

Students in a two-year MBA programme are encouraged to take up summer internships with organisations that offer them hands-on experience. This hands-on approach entails putting everything they’ve learned into practice. As the summer internship season concludes, we feature four interns from various locations and industries who discuss their experiences with the preliminary selection process and their learning.

Shwetha, a strategy consulting intern at Deloitte USI Consulting, discusses how the company’s aid in gaining an explicit knowledge of the job description was beneficial to her. In order to prepare for the process, she focused on her communication and problem-solving abilities, as well as reading guesstimates and case books referred to by different B Schools.

Mohanna Manna, interning at Deloitte USI, talks about the entire selection process, segregated into two parts – the first involving self background questions and the second phase involving technical questions. The domain wise material shared by IIM Shillong helped her prepare for the technical aspect of the interview.

Aagam Parikh , hired as a consultant in the private equity group at Bain Capability Network, believes that having a strong grasp on being articulated during interviews and having a thorough idea of oneself is essential. In his experience, the organisation was very approachable and open during the entire process, offering great learning opportunities for him.

Sara Khandelwal, who was interested in human resources, worked as a summer intern in the same department at Gobillion. Her duties include supporting the firm with talent acquisition, employee engagement, and talent/performance management. She believes having a focal idea about the domain and being patient are essential aspects of the interview process.





Chandan Palwar, a digital marketing intern at Grow Junction, feels that it all comes down to how you portray yourself. To quote, “Nothing presented properly can accomplish everything; everything presented poorly can achieve nothing.” Chandan has worked on various initiatives, including podcast hosting, Facebook analytics, Organic LinkedIn marketing & more during his internship at Grow Junction.

These students’ experiences are not a tailor-made list of To-Do but rather an overview of the experiences of IIM Shillong students who have travelled the same path toward their professional ambition.

