IIM-Kozhikode Cloaks 100% Summer Placement With Highest Stipend @ ₹ 3.74 lakh

Not every student gets the best internship opportunity along with an attractive stipend. However, this is not the case at IIM Kozhikode, which fared well in terms of luring top corporations and achieved a 100% internship placement and the highest stipend of 3.74 lakhs. The current class is the largest in the school’s history. The entire placement procedure took place virtually over three days.

Which batches have realized summer placements?

The twenty-fifth batch of the Post Graduate Program

The second batch of PGP Liberal Studies and Management

The second batch of PGP Finance The batch encompasses an average of twenty-six months of pre-MBA work experience. Forty per cent of the students hail from non-engineering backgrounds. The gender diversity ratio of the class stands at thirty-nine per cent.



What were the key features of the placement?

Over one hundred and thirty recruiters participated in the drive.

Five hundred and fifty-nine students secured summer placements.

The median stipend the class accepted is rupees two lakhs

The average stipend merited is rupees two lakhs, a jump of 6.4% from last year.

The top half of the class reaped a stipend of rupees two lakh fifty-seven.

Which sectors were prominent recruiters?

Over twenty-two per cent of students earned offers from Consulting and BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance) sectors.

Other sectors that offered placements were

Front-end investment banking

Private equity

Venture capital firms

Consulting

IT

Analytics

Which roles did students prefer?

Consulting and finance positions aggregated seventy-three per cent, while Sales and Marketing added twenty-five per cent of the total positions.

Which companies offered placements?

This year’s summer placement drive at IIM-K witnessed the elevated presence of many established recruiters and sixty-four new ones.



The top recruiters include:

Asian Paints

AbInBev

BlackBuck

Capgemini

Coca Cola

Mahindra

Reliance,

RPG Group

Bajaj Auto

HUL (Hindustan Unilever Limited)

ITC

Johnson & Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

Samsung

Avendus Capital

Bain & Company



Companies that recruited students of BFSI include

Axis Bank

City Bank

Credit Suisse

DE Shaw

Deutsche Bank

Edelweiss

Tokio

FinIQ

Consulting

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan Chase

Nomura

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

The Rohatyn Group

Companies that recruited students of IT and Analytics include

American Express

Amazon

Google

Microsoft

MX Player

Walmart Labs

DRL (Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Companies that recruited students of Operations include

Flipkart

Uber

Myntra

The IIM Kozhikode director, Debashis Chatterjee, is all praise for the school’s diversity and aptitude. He asserted that IIM Kozhikode’s talent pool had affected the school’s placement process with much panache. The students have the requisite proficiency to procure placements thoroughly despite the bearish economic job markets. They have pulled off the hundred per cent successful placements thanks to their grit and tenacity.

The IIM Kozhikode alumni and organizations have encouraged the students to participate with full gusto. The alumni, the school’s ambassadors, have also been positively engaging in bolstering IIM Kozhikode’s global footprints. Mr. Chatterjee views the fruitful summer placements as a precursor to the final placement season.

The Placements Chairperson at IIM Kozhikode, Prof Qambar Abidi, thanked the recruiters for their extended confidence in IIM Kozhikode’s talent pool. He was also grateful to IIM Kozhikode alumni for their perpetual advocacy for the B-school. He appreciated the alumni’s backing of the institute, notably at the disturbing pandemic times.

