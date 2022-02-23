IIM-Kozhikode Achieves 100% Placements In Just 3 Days; Average Package At Rs 29.5 lakh

IIM Kozhikode is once again thrilled to be one of the first IIMs to achieve 100 per cent placements for the current academic year. This was accomplished in three days, as 546 students from the 24th batch were all placed during the campus placement phase, resulting in a 100% placement rate. A total of 116 firms participated in the placement process, with around 571 offers made to the students.

The students belonged to the flagship PGP programme, the PGP Finance (PGP-F) and PGP Liberal studies and management (PGP-LSM). IIM Kozhikode, the 5th IIM to be established, is situated in Kozhikode, Kerala. It has ranked 4th in NIRF rankings 2021 under the management category. Coincidentally, IIM Kozhikode achieved cent per cent placements at a time when it is celebrating its silver jubilee after it was established in 1996. In context with the achievement, the director of IIM-K Debashish Chatterjee stated that the bouquet of PGP programmes at IIMK further strengthens the institute’s rich legacy of nurturing a diverse talent pool. He also added that the students’ ability & training to excel and the ever-reliable support from the global IIMK alumni are the two reasons that increased the recruiters’ trust in the placement drive.

This year, the average pay earned by students is Rs. 29.5 lakhs, while the median salary secured is Rs 26.50 lakhs, representing a 30% rise over the previous year. “This success of the placement drive is an indication of the rising trust of recruiters in the talent pool at IIM Kozhikode,” said Qambar Abidi, the placements chairman.

Get the latest trending news in the world of MBA; stay tuned on PaGaLGuY

Read More