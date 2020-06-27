IIM Indore Will Be The Coordinating IIM For CAT 2020!

IIM or Indian Institute of Management, Indore has made an announcement on its website that it is in the process of organizing IIM for the Common Admission Test 2020.

The CAT has conducted in computer-based mode every year candidates who aspire to pursue their Masters of Business Administration or MBA degree from the IIMs.

In the notice that IIM Indore has issued, it has asked other non-IIM institutions that wish to utilize the CAT 2020 score for filling the memorandum as well as the application form by 15th July. Additionally, the institutions have been asked to upload every important document by this date.

Steps for getting shortlisted based on the score of CAT

Every non-IIM who wishes to utilize the CAT score of this year must fill in the memorandum and the application form by 15th July. They need to follow the following steps when they want themselves to be among the shortlisted candidates.

Step one – The first step involves clicking on the link “application form” besides the “MoU” (Memorandum of Understanding) link. Step two – A non-IIM is needed to pay the requisite fees. However, students must keep this in mind that this fee is non-refundable. Step three – The non-IIMs are required to send their documents’ scanned copies after they have filled up. Additionally, these documents should be duly signed and stamped, and students are needed to send every necessary document that has been mentioned in the application form. Students have to send these documents to cat2020@iimidr.ac.in. Step four – A non-IIM who will use the score of CAT will also be required to submit a couple of copies of the MoU, one copy of his application form as well as his original documents latest by 15th July 2020.

Release of the MoU and the application form

The organizing body of CAT 2020 and IIM Indore has released the MoU and application form for the non-IIM B-schools that wish to turn members for using the scores of CAT 2020. Students can avail of the MoU and the application form on iimidr.ac.in.

Students need to fill up both the MoU and application form latest by 15th July 2020. For getting a membership, the non-IIMs would be required to furnish copies of the newspaper advertisement and programme brochures.

Every non-IIM institution is needed to submit one copy of his accreditation certificate that the MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Department) has issued. IIM Indore mentioned in a statement that students could also get their copies from AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) or other corresponding statutory accreditation bodies.

An institution that is in the method of getting accreditation too might seek membership to avail of the scores of CAT 2020.

Document submission

IIM Indore also added that an institution which is registered in the form of a university needed to submit one copy of documentary proof that would support students’ claim.

It does not matter if the university is incorporated by an act of State Legislatures or Parliament in India or an institute which is viewed as a university or an institution that has got affiliation to form a university.

Students are needed to pay online membership as well as yearly fees of INR 3.4 lakhs besides a processing fee of INR 200 that includes the GST for getting the membership.

