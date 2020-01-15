IFMR GSB – Interim Placement Report: 90% Students Already Placed 17% Received PPO’s.

Top Business schools of the country reflect encouraging placement trend for the class of 2018-20. S P JAIN Mumbai and SIBM Pune have released final placement reports while interim reports reveal, 80% students placed at FORE School and 90% students of IFMR GSB has been recruited as of Jan 10th 2020.

Placement season at IFMR Graduate School of Business (IFMR GSB), Krea University located at Sri City looks impressive as 90 % of the students from the batch 2018-20 already received job offers as of Jan 10, 2020.

Average remuneration of INR 9.6 Lacs per annum reported so far is an increase of 10.5% from last year (average salary INR 8.67 Lacs p.a; highest was INR 18.8 Lac p.a). This is the 2nd batch of outgoing students who are being awarded MBA degree from IFMR GSB, KREA University. The top recruiters include JPMC, Deloitte, E&Y and Infosys with similar number of offers followed by CRISIL, Credit Suisse, Accenture, HDFC, Nielsen, Temenos, Federal, Wipro, Barclays, Bank of America, Sammunati, Philips, KPMG, Genpact and HCL among others.

“Out of total number of 185 students in campus, 32 students received PPOs, 130 students were offered jobs in the campus while 23 students are yet to accept an offer or waiting for the right kind of role or company”, said Prof. Shreenath Ramamurthy Head, Placement, Career Services and Corporate Relations.

“The 10 weeks long Summer Internship, enabled the PPOs in large numbers. It helped corporates evaluate the interns and make early offers to the students as they met their recruitment criteria well”, added Prof. Shreenath.

Apart from roles in Quantitative finance, Research Analyst, Financial Modeling, Wealth manager, Credit Rating, Risk financial Modeling & research for which IFMR GSB is a preferred destination for BFSI segment of recruiters, this year the campus witnessed profiles being also offered in sales & marketing, Relationship Management and other non-finance roles by domains beyond finance like consulting, ITeS, manufacturing, FMCG, telecom & media.

Summer placements for the batch 2017-19 was also reported to go well, with highest stipend offers of INR 1 Lac and average stipend offered is INR 32000 for the 2 month period. Total 45 companies participated in the summer placement. Top recruiters are Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, HSBC Bank, CRISIL, EY, JLL, HDFC Bank, J P Morgan Chase and Co, REC, Spark Capital, SBI Cap, Radio city, Federal bank among others. Morgan Stanley, Deloitte and Royal Bank of Scotland offered stipend of INR One lac.

IFMR GSB invites application for its 2 year full time Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree. Last date to apply for Working Professionals Round (WPR) is Feb 04, 2020 and for General Round is March 03, 2020. For the past 4 years batches (Batch 2017-19) onwards IFMR GSB has been offering MBA degree under the auspices of KREA University in Finance, Marketing, IT, Operations, HR, and Strategic Management, with additional specializations in Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) & Data Sciences (Business Analytics).

Application form is now available online.

Various scholarships based on merit and merit-cum-means are offered to students. More information on admissions can be obtained at site https://krea.edu.in/ifmrgsb ; email gsb.mbaadmissions@krea.edu.in; Phone: +91 93601 34757 / 93601 34758. Announcement of shortlist for WAT and PI for Working Professionals Round is 2nd / 3rd week of Feb 2020

To know more about the Admissions, Join the Official Admissions Group 2020 – 22

Read More