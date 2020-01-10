The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) under the aegis of Delhi University is one of the earliest management institutes in India. It is regarded as one of the best business schools in India because of the minimal fees and excellent Return on Investment. The FMS Delhi is also famous for excellent placement opportunities and very good course curriculum.

Applicants seeking admission to FMS Delhi were invited to apply online for the MBA batch of 2020-2022. The admission portal opened for registration on 10th October 2019 and remained active until 25th November 2019.

The FMS has increased the intake capacity for the 2020-22 batch from 200 to 287. As the number of applicants keeps increasing with each passing year, the competition in the GD-PI round also gets fierce.

But how difficult is it to get into FMS Delhi? Is the competition tough in the GD, PI and Extempore round? This article will help you understand and analyse the admission process of FMS Delhi.

Role of CAT 2019 in FMS Admission Process 2020

Any candidate who wishes to apply for an MBA programme in FMS must appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam. The CAT score plays the most significant role in an applicant’s shortlisting and selection.

All applicants get call letter for the next round solely based on their CAT percentile. As FMS is regarded as one of the best business schools in the country, the number of applicants remains high.

Even if not all CAT toppers aims to study in FMS, nobody likes to drop their chances. The shortlisting cut-offs remain high because most of the 95+ CAT scorers apply for the FMS Delhi MBA programme.

The CAT index score constitutes a key criterion in the final list creation. A whooping weightage of 60% is given to CAT percentile to determine the selection of candidates in the FMS.

Who can apply to FMS Delhi?

● For MBA & Executive MBA: Applicants graduating with at least 50% marks in their Bachelor Degree after receiving formal schooling education of 12 years are eligible to apply to FMS.

Minimum Graduation Marks for

SC/ST: Passing Marks

OBC/PWD/CW: 45%

● For Full-Time MBA: Candidates appearing for the final year exam of their Bachelor’s Degree are also eligible for applying into FMS.

● For MBA-Executive Evening Programme: Applicants must have a minimum of 5 years experience as an Executive/Administrator in a Government or Commercial establishment or registered organization after passing the Bachelor‘s degree exam.

The experience will be determined as of 1st April of the year of admission. Candidates should be either sponsored or produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to pursue the programme from their present employer.

● MBA-Executive Health Care Administration (HCA): Candidates must have a Bachelor Degree from a recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 45% or equivalent grade in any of the following disciplines- Medicine (MBBS)/BDS/ BAMS/BUMS/BHMS

or

A Master Degree from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks in Biotechnology/ Genomics/ Genetics/ Nursing/ Bioengineering/ Alternative Systems of Medicine/ Paramedical Discipline/ Pharmacology/ Anthropology/ Zoology or any equivalent exam.

Experience for MBA-HCA: Minimum 5 years of experience as an Executive or an Administrative position in a public/private/autonomous or registered Health Care Organization or Health Sector after acquiring the Bachelor‘s degree.

The experience will be determined as of 1st April of the year of admission. Applicants must be either sponsored or produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to pursue the programme from their present employer.

FMS Application Process

FMS requires all applicants to submit the application fee of Rs. 1000 along with the form. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD categories shall pay an application fee of Rs. 350. The entire process is available online. There are no other modes of application submission.

Shortlisting Process

The Faculty of Management Studies shortlists candidates for the next round of admission process based on the CAT percentile. As per the 2018 data, a little over 2000 applicants were shortlisted for the GD-PI and extempore stage. It plays a crucial part in the selection of an applicant as FMS only invites applicants securing 98+ CAT percentile.

The applicants receiving call letters from FMS are now eligible to attend the Extempore, Group Discussion and the Personal Interview rounds.

Weightage Component

The FMS hopes to ensure diversity of gender and academic disciplines in the MBA programmes. All women applicants get an additional 3 marks during the shortlisting process. To facilitate this, the institute uses the following component as another criterion of selection.

Applicants will be selected for the GD-PI round based on a composite score that will be calculated to consider the following weightage:

Sections Weightage Quantitative Ability 30% Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 30% Verbal Ability 40%

Final Score Weightage

The final score of all candidates appearing for the Extempore, GD and PI rounds will also depend on the CAT percentile and marks secured in class X and XII.

The Faculty of Management Studies will prepare the final list based on the following criteria:

Components Weightage CAT 2019 Score 60% Personal Interview 15% Group Discussion 10% Extempore 5% Marks Obtained in Class 10 5% Marks Obtained in Class 12 5%

All women candidates appearing for the interview will get an additional 3% of the maximum aggregate marks.

Assessment: How difficult is it to get into FMS Delhi?

● The CAT percentile is the determining factor for a candidate’s shortlisting and selection.

● The chances of applicants securing a below 95 CAT percentile remains low.

● The marks of class 10 and 12 also account for 10% weightage of the final list. A candidate with good CAT percentile but below-average marks in these exams will impact the selection.

● The GD round is competitive as the best applicants are shortlisted for this stage. One has to give his/ her best in both GD and Extempore rounds.

● The FMS is trying to increase both gender and academic diversity and is awarding extra marks to all women applicants during the shortlisting process and in the final selection.

Overall, your chances of getting into FMS Delhi depends majorly on your CAT percentile.

Read More