College Comparison for PGDM: IMS Noida vs IMS Ghaziabad

The National Capital Region of Delhi is one of the most preferred locations of Indian and also many South Asian students to pursue a higher education degree. The Delhi-NCR region is an epicenter of the corporate industry, with almost 300+ Fortune 500 companies having offices in the region.

This particular aspect plays a pivotal part when it comes to deciding your future college if you are keen to pursue a management degree. It is also quite a mind-numbing task to find the most suitable college among the hundreds of management colleges situated in the region.

The college comparison series of PaGaLGuY makes it easier for the candidates to decide which college has what to offer more by highlighting few but crucial data.

Of several management institutes, the IMS group of institutions has been in the forefront in the North Indian region. While IIT Delhi, FMS are regarded as the best B-schools of Delhi-NCR, the IMS Noida and IMS Ghaziabad are not very far behind in the rankings.

IMS Noida and IMS Ghaziabad’s Post Graduate Diploma in Management courses are similar to an MBA degree of other institutes. Both IMS Noida and Ghaziabad are part of the pioneering IMS Group of Educational Institutions and are located in Uttar Pradesh.

Noida and Ghaziabad are also among the four satellite cities of Delhi. Find out the salient features and advantages of both institutes to determine the better college for PGDM.

Quick Facts: 2017-19 PGDM Batch

Factors IMS Ghaziabad IMS Noida Fees for 2-years PGDM Rs. 7.95 Lakhs Rs. 7.95 Lakhs Highest Salary Offer Domestic- Rs. 10 LPA International- Rs. 19.95 LPA Rs. 16 Lakhs Average Placement Rs. 6.1 Lakhs Rs. 7.5 to 8 Lakhs Intake Capacity 360 360 Approx Minimum CAT/XAT /MAT/CMAT Percentile Cut-off CAT- 75 Other- 80+ Around 75

Salient Features: IMS Noida vs IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Noida

Since its genesis in 1998, IMS Noida has been able to maintain the tag of a top management institution through constant and proven academic merit excellence and ethical management education. Recently, IMS Noida featured on the 17th position in the ‘Top B-schools in North India’ survey by The Week.

The institute regularly updates and reviews the PGDM curriculum to keep the students in pace with the ever-changing business scenarios. The B-school has both UGC recognition and AICTE approval for its PGDM course.

Since one of the objectives of IMS Noida is to promote international or global business mindset, the B-school regularly collaborates with international management institutes for academic purposes.

Salient Features

IMS Noida offers flexibility in learning.

The institute promotes the holistic development of the students.

Classes are conducted by noted faculty members.

Location: IMS Noida is situated in the prime Sector-62 of Noida and is surrounded by other educational institutes. Several big companies have their offices situated in this area that also raises the internship opportunities of the management students.

Wonderful Placement opportunities are also an important feature of the institute.

The institute offers dual specialization in the PGDM course.

A mandatory internship programme in the Trimester mode to facilitate the hands-on experience of the corporate industry.

IMS Ghaziabad

Another IMS institution to offer a PGDM programme of repute and high-calibre is IMS Ghaziabad. IMS Ghazibad’s fame is reflected in the thousands of applications it receives every year for the PGDM course. The constant high rankings in multiple ‘Top B-School’ surveys echo the integrity and competence of the institute.

Recognition of the PGDM programme of IMS Ghaziabad includes approval from the AICTE and accreditation from National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The approval of the Association of Indian Universities allows the management institute to provide a PGDM degree that is parallel to the MBA.

The ‘A’ grade accreditation by NAAC further supports the claims of IMS Ghaziabad being one of the best management colleges in the North Indian Region.

Salient Features

Side by side development of professional and interpersonal skills.

IMS Ghaziabad Constantly ranks amongst the best North Indian management colleges.

The institute conducts International Study tours to introduce the students with not only the global business practices but also to different cultures and societies of the world.

Follows trimester mode to offer more flexibility.

Like IMS Noida, the IMS Ghaziabad’s PGDM programme also has the provision of dual specialization.

A compulsory 6 to 8 weeks of a summer internship that introduces the candidates with the management and business environment.

Advantages: IMS Noida vs IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Noida

The location of IMS Noida is more strategic than IMS Ghaziabad.

The average placement figures are much higher than IMS Ghaziabad.

Going by the average salary package, the ROI of IMS Noida is greater.

IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad ranks above IMS Noida in many management rankings.

The institute’s reputation precedes that of the IMS Noida when it comes to postgraduate courses.

International Study tours are an integral part of the PGDM course.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IMS Ghaziabad Admission Query Thread – 2020-22

Read More