CBSE Tele Guidance from 1st Feb 2020; Details on cbse.nic.in

Tele guidance will begin from 1st February 2020 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates appearing for the CBSE examination will be able to avail this counselling process to be done by the CBSE.

A total of 10 associated and 12 tele guidance will begin soon on the official website of CBSE. A small group of knowledgeable academics will be formed for studying the board exam pattern and to clear any kind of the confusion.

The group will comprise of psychologists, sociologists along with academicians for every subject. This time a total of 167 academicians will stay associated with the examinees for the long 12 hours. A toll-free number is going to be released for tele counselling within a few days.

The official website to get more details on the CNSE Tele Guidance is http://cbse.nic.in/.

The timing of the tele guidance will be from eight am to eight pm. The pattern will feature university students and also the number of academicians. The main guidance can be performed for vocational program.

This time the parents also will be given chances to take the advantage of the counselling process along with the applicants as they also need to be aware of the assessment system. This time an independent band of psychologists and sociologists was formed. It comprises of the versatile councillors.

This time the number of counsellors has got increased so that a wide number of applicants can be covered through the counselling process. Students can access it with a single phone call.

