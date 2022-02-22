Advanced Digital Business Leadership Program at IIM

IIM Calcutta has launched an Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership ( APDBL) in collaboration with TalentSprint. TalentSprint is an ed-tech company known for its transformational deep-tech programmes. It offers coding boot camps for young graduates starting a career in the IT industry and executive friendly programmes for working professionals. Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership ( APDBL) by IIM Calcutta has been designed to offer high-quality training to the business leaders, which enable them to understand new age digital technologies in business. The Dean of New Initiatives and External Relations at IIM Calcutta, Professor Manish Thakur said that the unprecedented growth of the digital economy has created numerous opportunities for those advancing to transform and forge ahead. He also added the key factors of the program would equip business leaders to take the help of digital technologies to navigate their business with the current wave of digital evolution. Also, the CEO and MD of TalentSprint, Dr Santanu Paul stated that the leadership programme would help nurture and build digital business leaders of tomorrow who will adapt to the digital ecosystem in business and contribute to developing businesses to go digital.

The programme has been designed for professionals wishing to enhance their careers as Chief Digital Officers and Digital CXOs. It is a 12-month intensive program to be delivered in a hybrid format—the program commences from April 2022. To be eligible in the programme, one must have a bachelors or masters in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks and a minimum experience of 7 years. The candidates will be selected by IIM Calcutta, which is strictly based on the education, work experience and motivation of the participants.

Applicants can visit the website iimcal.talentsprint.com/dbl

