Interim Placement Report for Batch 2018 – 20

IMT Hyderabad sees steady growth in Average Salary and Consulting Profiles offered to the students of batch of 2018 – 20

Accredited by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Board of Accreditation (NBA), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) and a member of Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), IMT Hyderabad, since 2011 has been continuously gaining prominence by competing with the best B-schools in establishing a strong foundation for management education through either pioneering or benchmarking pedagogical practices.

The Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad campus is the latest addition to the premier group of IMT colleges in India. The flagship program of this institute is the 2-years Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) which has sanctioned seats for 240 students.

IMT Hyderabad’s placement statistics is seeing a steady and impressive growth with the passing out of every batch. The Average Salary package has been increasing every year from the past three years. Besides the rise in Average Offers, the Top 100 CTC Offers have also seen an upward movement in recent years. While it was INR 7.42 Lakhs in 2018, the class of 2020 witnessed INR 8.38 LPA average for the Top 100 offers.

Quick Facts: 2018 – 2020 Batch (Interim Placement Stats as on March 10, 2020)

Students Placed 93% (As of 10.3.2020) Highest CTC Package INR 16 LPA Average CTC Package INR 7.52 LPA Top 10 Average Offer INR 11.20 LPA Top 30 Average Offer INR 10.42 LPA Top 50 Average CTC INR 9.33 LPA

Sector-Wise Offers

The BFSI Sector offered the maximum number of jobs (34%) to the students of 2018-2020 batch followed by the Consulting Sector (22%) – a remarkable growth for a B – School within a span of 9 years.The total numbers of consulting profile/roles offered is increasing with each passing year. While it was 14% in 2018, it is now 22% of the total offers received by the PGDM students.

16% of the offers came from the Retail & E-Commerce sector while with 15% of the total offers for the class of 2020; the IT/ITES is the fourth largest sector offering jobs for this batch. Manufacturing jobs accounts for 6% of the total number of offers and 4% of the total offers came from the Pharma & Healthcare sector.

Function-Wise Offers

32% of the total jobs offered were for Marketing profile. This is closely followed by the Finance profiles at 27% and then by Operations profile representing 19% of the total offers. Analytics & IT and HR profiles represented 14% and 8% of the total offers respectively.

Top Recruiters

New Recruiters:

The renowned companies to visit the campus for the first time for recruitment included Wipro, PWC, Schneider Electric, IFB, Genpact, Hexaware, Keus , Ninjacart to name a few.



Repeat Recruiters:

The other prominent corporates who repeatedly recruited talents from IMT Hyderabad are:

Deloitte, Amazon, Blue Star, Federal Bank, Novartis, Ikea, Nephro Plus, FACTSET, CBRE,

Metro Cash & Carry, Care Ratings, HDFC Ltd., HIL, SIGNODE, GATI KWE, Excelra to name a few.

