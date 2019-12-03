AIMA MAT 2019 PBT Admit Card Released on mat.aima.in, Check for Direct Link to Download here

AIMA MAT 2019 PBT Admit Card

The admit card for the MAT December 2019 PBT examination has been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of AIMA.

The admit card is downloadable by only those candidates who have already registered themselves for the Management Admission Test (MAT) for December 2019. The AIMA MAT Paper based test is scheduled to be held on 8th December 2019.

The MAT 2019 computer-based test is scheduled to be held on 14th December 2019. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The official website to get more details on AIMA MAT 2019 exam and download the paper-based test admit card is www.mat.aima.in . Candidates can check the below mentioned instructions to download the admit card.

Steps to download MAT PBT admit card 2019:

Visit the AIMA MAT official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Download” section.

Go to the “MAT Admit Card” link.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter the credentials required to log in into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2019 – Direct Download Link.

The AIMA MAT being conducted two times in a year in order to intake candidates for admission to various management institutions and B-Schools.

Few of the Important links to refer are:

The list of all the participating institutions who do admissions via MAT scores can be checked through this link.

You can also get information on the exam structure and sample question papers through this link.

The last date to apply for MAT 2019 exam is 5th December 2019 for paper-based test and 6th December 2019 for computer-based test. Keep visiting the AIMA official website for more information.

Also read, MAT 2019 Registration Last Date.

